Buccaneers finally release Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on January 6, 2022, 12:35 PM EST
Antonio Brown has finally gotten what he wanted. All over again.

In September 2019, he agitated for his release from the Raiders, and he got it. Today, after spending much of the past 18 hours trying to secure his release from the Buccaneers, he has it.

The Buccaneers have announced that Brown’s contract has been terminated, effective immediately.

The statement from the team includes a contention that Brown was cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Jets, despite an ankle injury. The team also asserts that “at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.”

The Buccaneers also claim that they have tried, on multiple occasions this week, to “schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied.”

The Buccaneers are releasing Brown without any special designation, despite a four-day delay that supposedly arose from their efforts to select the proper label to apply.

He’ll now pass through waivers. If unclaimed, he’ll become a free agent. And that’s where things will get interesting. Although he claimed as of Wednesday night that he needs surgery, will he decide to delay it and play through the injury, if another team wants him?

That will require another team to want him. On the same day he finally got his release from the Raiders, the Patriots swooped in and signed him. Even with the ugliness that has emerged in recent hours, talent drives this bus — and Super Bowl rings are far permanent than whatever short-term dysfunction Brown can cause.

34 responses to “Buccaneers finally release Antonio Brown

  4. the funny part is with all the fanbases that trash this guy, one is about to do a 180 and start trying to reason their way into liking him on their team

  5. Maybe Bruce and Tom spent the last four days working the phones to make sure the Jags, Lions or Jets would claim him. So many experts, so much nonsense. Let’s add my take to it.

  11. Heaven help the team that desperate to sign this guy. He long ago ran out of deserved second chances. Enjoy retirement Antonio. Can’t imagine where you will turn for your attention fix now.

  12. If they don’t want him going to another team, put together a wink and a nod deal with a bad team where they claim him and Tampa throws them a late round pick when the new league year starts

  14. I think he’s done for good this time. Who’s to say he won’t burn bridges with a new team in the middle of the post season?

  15. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    January 6, 2022 at 9:38 am
    5 days after his farewell dance out the stadium, he finally throws Brady under the bus. Tom will have him cut by 4;00 pm today.
    ————
    I called that one today at 9:38……I gotta go buy a lotto ticket and see if I can duplicate the future. You just don’t mess with Tom.

  16. If any other NFL team signs this punk, they will be the laughing stock of the league.

  18. I would not believe the Packers are considering bringing in a gallon of oil to toss into a steam engine that is running quite well, thank you very much.

  19. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 6, 2022 at 12:42 pm
    Hide your microsoft tablets #Tommy is gonna throw a tantrum again!
    __________________________________________

    Yeah I’m sure Tom is going to be really upset with the Bucs for cutting AB, after he threw Brady under the bus as well.

  20. Pro player much? This guy has done nothing but destroy those in the private sector & public… yet some act.like he was wronged in this situation. There is zero evidence of what he has said at this point. Yet people are still making excuses for him. The guy literally played the week before for 10 catches and 100 yards. Let’s be honest, this guy wanted his release, he is maybe telling 20 percent truth here.

  22. Lions, sign him and then franchise tag him. He won’t show up to play for Detroit so it wouldn’t cost them anything and they’d be doing the rest of us a favor.

  24. He talked himself into a corner with his injury claims so now nobody can risk signing him even if they wanted to. He just publicly accused his former employer of making him play hurt. Who’s to say he wouldn’t do the exact same thing with his new team? Plus, if he’s really as hurt as he claims how would he be any help to a new team?

  27. They should have just tagged him with conduct detrimental to team and sat on his contract the rest of the season. They already sank the bonus money and had $61k left to pay him for the final game. With $11M in cap space on the season, that money isn’t going to amount to anything.

    I doubt anyone in the playoffs would sign him, butthat $60k isn’t worth the risk that someone MIGHT.

  29. He criticized Brady’s trainer and 30 minutes later he get’s wacked. Coincidence?

    Embarrassing the coach, GM, owner, team? No problem. Embarrass the guy in charge? You are gone.

  30. I doubt any team takes a flyer on him. His time has to be up, even if he has a little left in the tank, the negative far outweighs the positive. Talk about someone who’s shot off their own toes.

  31. Just the fact that Brady vouched for this guy, proves he cheated with deflated footballs. He will do anything to win. He is probably destroying Alex’s cell phone right now.

  33. Seeing the arrogance and superiority complex that is Aaron Rodgers combined with the whatever-the-hell AB is, would be fascinating.

  34. The ankle looked pretty good when he was prancing around the end zone waving to the NY fans.

