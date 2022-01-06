Buccaneers officially release Antonio Brown

Getty Images

This time around, the Buccaneers did what they said they’d do.

Four days after Tampa Bay said that Brown was no longer on the team, he remained on the team. On Thursday, they said he’d be released. At of 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, he was.

Brown’s name appears on the daily transaction report, as being waived. After the trade deadline, every player who is released by any team must pass through waivers, despite experience level.

Teams will have an opportunity to claim the balance of his one-year contract with the Bucs, through Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET. If unclaimed, he becomes a free agent.

Brown made it clear in a Wednesday night statement that he needs surgery on his ankle that presumably would end his season. If he clears waivers and becomes a free agent, there’s a chance that could change.

He seemed to relish the opportunity to secure his freedom from the Buccaneers. Once he officially enters free agency, will he claim that he’ll try to play through the injury in order to help a contender win a Super Bowl?

The Buccaneers quite possibly squatted on Brown in an effort to come up with a way to prevent him from landing elsewhere. The last thing they’ll want to see is Brown contributing to a team that is trying to outscore the Bucs in the playoffs or the Super Bowl.