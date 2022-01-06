Carson Wentz: I’ve missed some things, got to be better

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz missed practice all of last week while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but was activated in time to play against the Raiders with the Colts pushing for a playoff spot.

Wentz didn’t have his best afternoon in a 23-20 loss. He was 16-of-27 for 148 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown that caromed off two Raiders defenders who crashed into each other while trying to intercept the pass.

Jonathan Taylor put up 108 rushing yards in the game and Wentz said Wednesday that he feels he needs to do more to balance out the offense.

“Obviously, our run game is our identity and what we do, but we’ve got to be dynamic off of that,” Wentz said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I feel like we’ve missed some things there. I’ve missed some things, got to be better there.”

One big miss came in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. Wentz had T.Y. Hilton wide open on a third down and didn’t deliver a good enough throw to convert the first down. The Raiders would go on to break a 17-17 tie on the ensuing drive and it was one play that the Colts would have liked to have back when all was said and done.