Colts place Andrew Sendejo on COVID-19 list

The Colts may be without one of their key defenders for another game.

Safety Andrew Sendejo has been placed on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Sendejo has missed the last two games with a concussion. But he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

In his first year with the Colts, Sendejo has appeared in 12 games with 10 starts. He’s recorded 40 tackles with a pair of passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season.

The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. But they haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014.