Cordarrelle Patterson wants to remain with Falcons after breakout year

Getty Images

It took until nine years into his career for Cordarrelle Patterson to find a team that best unlocked his offensive versatility.

So now that he’s found that home, why would he want to go anywhere else? If it’s up to Patterson, he won’t be.

“I’ve been around five teams, eight offensive coordinators; being here, I feel like I’m at home. Why not just finish my career here?” Patterson said of his season with the Atlanta Falcons, via the team’s website. “I’m comfortable with all the guys in the locker room, the coaches, you know, and everybody so why not finish my career here?”

Patterson has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage this season for the first time in his career with the Falcons putting him in the backfield as a running back more than he’s ever been previously in his career. His 607 rushing yards and 547 receiving yards lead the team in both categories.

Patterson has long been a star as a kick returner and is one of the most productive returners in league history. His eight kickoff return touchdowns are tied with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington for most in NFL history. But it took landing in Atlanta with head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Raggone for that explosive ability to consistently find its way into an offensive role.

Patterson signed a one-year deal with Atlanta last offseason and he is scheduled to be a free agent in March.