Cowboys adding Anthony Brown to COVID-19 reserve list

Left tackle Tyron Smith isn’t the only player going on the Cowboys’ COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that cornerback Anthony Brown is also going on the list. The two players join linebacker Micah Parsons on the list and all three are unlikely to play against the Eagles on Saturday.

McCarthy also said, via the team’s website, that the team has “a number of guys that are sick” but have not tested positive for COVID at this point.

Brown has started every game for the Cowboys this season. He has 71 tackles, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a forced fumble on the season.

The Cowboys are currently the fourth seed in the NFC and that’s the likeliest spot for them to wind up after Week 18 is over, so there may be other Cowboys regulars on the bench regardless of COVID status for Sunday’s game.