Darius Leonard: After lackadaisical practice last week, this week we’re locked in

Getty Images

The Colts had myriad COVID-19 issues in Week 17, including quarterback Carson Wentz‘s unavailability during the practice week to prepare for the Raiders.

Indianapolis lost to Las Vegas 23-20, failing to clinch a postseason berth. There are ways the Colts can back into a postseason spot with a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. But once again if Indianapolis wins, the club is in the postseason.

The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. But according to Darius Leonard, Indianapolis is setting itself up well for a positive Week 18 result.

“Last week’s practice was lackadaisical, it wasn’t focused, and I think this week we’re locked in,” Leonard said Thursday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Leonard missed Indianapolis’ win over the Cardinals while on the COVID-19 list in Week 16 but the key defender was back for the loss to Las Vegas.

As bad as the Jaguars have been, they’re fully capable of spoiling the Colts’ playoff hopes if Indianapolis isn’t focused and locked in for Sunday’s matchup.