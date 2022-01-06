Deebo Samuel not interested in conversing with Aaron Donald

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has never met Aaron Donald, but at least he didn’t respond with “Who? Who’s that?” when asked about his relationship (or lack thereof) with the Rams defensive tackle.

“No, I’m not pressed for a conversation,” Samuel said Thursday, via Dalton Johnson of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Donald, a three-time defensive player of the year, claimed last year not to know who Samuel was. Samuel responded with 17 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown in a sweep of the Rams in 2020.

Samuel clapped back at Donald on social media afterward.

“I don’t know the guy,” Samuel said Thursday. “Obviously, he don’t know who I am, which he should. I don’t know. I just don’t walk up to people and be like, ‘Hey, how you doing? I’m Deebo.’ I’m not that type of guy or whatever.

“He’s an opponent, so I don’t know why I would want to have a conversation with the guy. I just don’t. Not something I do.”

In the 49ers’ 31-10 victory over the Rams in Week 10 this season, Samuel had 133 total yards and a touchdown. He has never lost to the Rams, with the 49ers going 5-0, and Samuel gaining 404 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 39 touches.

“I think Deebo is different when he plays the Rams,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said. “There is a little bit of a disrespect there. I think Deebo is a hell of a football player and people should know who he is and what his name is.

“I don’t know if he tries a little extra in these games against the Rams or anything like that, but you can definitely feel his intensity. I think Deebo’s done a great job being consistent with that energy week in and week out this entire season, but I know that he’s going to bring it and do everything in his entire ability to win this game and I’m looking forward to seeing a spicy Deebo.”