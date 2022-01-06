DeForest Buckner, Xavier Rhodes out of second straight practice

Getty Images

The Colts have been missing a couple of defensive starters at practice this week.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has sat out both days with a knee injury while cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been sidelined by the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. Buckner didn’t sound like he was in doubt about his status when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday about the chance to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014.

“It’s just fitting, you know what I mean?” Buckner said, via Joe Hopkins of WXIN. “Going down, division game, in Jacksonville. The place that we’ve been struggling the past couple of years to get a win. What better time than now?”

Guard Chris Reed (illness) was a full participant after sitting on Wednesday. Every other player on the active roster also practiced on at least a limited basis on Thursday.