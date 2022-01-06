Derek Carr has “all the confidence” Raiders will be ready for Sunday night

Getty Images

In the Super Bowl era, only two quarterbacks have started more games at quarterback than Derek Carr without starting a playoff game.

Carr has a golden opportunity to stop chasing Ryan Fitzpatrick and Archie Manning staring him in the face this week. A win over the Chargers on Sunday night would put the Raiders in the postseason and put Carr in position to get that playoff monkey off of his back.

On Wednesday, Carr said he feels like the Raiders have been in the playoffs for the last three weeks and they’ve won all three of those games. That leaves him feeling confident about what the team will bring to the table on Sunday.

“I think our team is in a good place,” Carr said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal. “We realize what’s at stake this week. We realize what’s been at stake for the last couple weeks. It’s exciting. It really is. But I do have all the confidence in our team to be ready to play.”

Carr has had his rocky moments in the winning streak, but he’s led game-winning drives against the Browns and Colts to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive. Sunday night brings him and the rest of the Raiders a chance to finish the job.