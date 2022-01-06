Derek Stingley Jr. declares for 2022 draft

Getty Images

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is headed to the NFL.

Stingley announced his plans to leave school and enter this year’s draft pool on Thursday. The move was an expected one for the highly-regarded prospect.

Stingley had foot surgery this year, so he only played in three games but his work over the last three years at LSU left scouts impressed by his potential. He had six interceptions to help the Tigers win a national title in 2019 and was first-team All-SEC in each of his first two collegiate seasons.

Stingley is the grandson of the late Darryl Stingley, who was a 1973 first-round pick and wide receiver for the Patriots. The elder Stingley’s career came to an end when he suffered a severe spinal injury on a hit from Raiders safety Jack Tatum in a 1978 preseason game. Stingley was left a quadriplegic