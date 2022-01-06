Drew Lock: My future is Sunday’s game, beyond that isn’t up to me

Getty Images

Drew Lock will be starting at quarterback for the Broncos on Saturday and the team’s season will come to an end regardless of how they fare against the AFC West champions.

Once the game is in the books, the Broncos will move onto making decisions about the futures of head coach Vic Fangio and many other players. Lock will be on that list.

The 2019 second-round pick is under contract for one more year, but Denver chose Teddy Bridgewater as their starter this season and Lock’s two starts since Bridgewater’s concussion haven’t done much to suggest he’ll be back in the mix for the job next season. On Wednesday, though, Lock said that his thoughts aren’t on anything other than taking on the Chiefs.

“As long as you’re in the NFL and you’re playing and you get to be on a team as special as this one I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to be,” Lock said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “So, as far as my future goes, that’s not up to me at this point. But I do know my future is playing a game this week and that’s my No. 1 priority right now.”

A good showing against the Chiefs won’t hurt Lock’s future job prospects, but there’s much to be sorted out in Denver before we’ll know what the Broncos might have in mind for him.