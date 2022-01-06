Emmanuel Sanders still out of Bills practice

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders missed the last two practices of last week with a knee injury and his practice schedule hasn’t picked up this week.

Sanders didn’t play against the Falcons last Sunday and he has sat out of the team’s first two training sessions leading into this Sunday’s game against the Jets. While the Bills are still trying to nail down the AFC East, it seems unlikely that the Bills will push Sanders to play this weekend when they know they’ll be back on the field in the Wild Card round.

Sanders has 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) has also missed both practices this week. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) went from limited to full participation and left tackle Dion Dawkins returned to practice after missing Wednesday for personal reasons.