Jaguars activate three, place one on COVID-19 list

The Jaguars have a couple of key players back but had to put another on the COIVD-19 list before their season finale against the Colts.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Shaq Griffin have been activated off the list to the 53-man roster. Linebacker Dylan Moses has also been taken off the COVID-19 list but he reverts to the team’s non-football injury list.

Bartch has started 14 games for the Jaguars this season. Griffin has 45 tackles and six passes defensed in 13 starts this season.

Jacksonville also placed linebacker Chapelle Russell on COVID reserve. He’s been a heavy special teams contributor for the Jaguars this year, playing 72 percent of the unit’s snaps.

The Jaguars have not lost to the Colts at home since 2014.