Jared Goff remains limited in Thursday practice

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has missed the last two games but it seems like he could be on track to play in Detroit’s season finale against Green Bay.

After he was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury, Goff was once again limited on Thursday.

According to offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, Goff was moving around “just fine” on Wednesday.

“I’m sure he’s not 100 percent, but who isn’t at this point of the season? He threw the ball well. We’ll see,” Lynn said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Like I said, if he can’t go, then we feel like we have a good backup in Tim [Boyle] and we’ll go and play with Tim like we’ve had with the last couple of weeks. But Jared looked fine yesterday.”

Goff said on Tuesday that he had to show he could move around and protect himself during the practice week.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (neck), guard Jonah Jackson (elbow/knee), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), and tight end Brock Wright (groin) also remained limited on Detroit’s injury report.

Fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) did not participate in practice for a second straight day.