Jimmy Garoppolo still limited, but Deebo Samuel says “Jimmy just looked like Jimmy”

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo was limited again Thursday in his attempt to play with a torn ligament in his right thumb. The 49ers quarterback wore supportive black tape on the thumb, according to Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

Tight end George Kittle said he “can’t really see a difference” in Garoppolo.

Garoppolo will start Sunday in a must-win game if he is near 100 percent, coach Kyle Shanahan has said.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen on Sunday. My crystal ball, as I’ve told you guys, isn’t as clean and glossy as it should be,” offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said. “The biggest thing for us is to make sure we’re prepared for anything.”

Garoppolo was diagnosed with a grade-3 tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb after the Dec. 23 game against the Titans. He did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday’s victory over the Texans.

He had a throwing session Tuesday before a limited practice Wednesday.

“Jimmy just looked like Jimmy to me. Same confidence, same throw, same ball, same energy, same energy,” receiver Deebo Samuel said.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) remained out of practice Thursday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) were limited. Mitchell did not practice Wednesday.