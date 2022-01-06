John Madden’s widow, family will light Al Davis torch at Sunday’s Raiders game

Getty Images

John Madden was the first person to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch at a Raiders game in 2011 and his family will be doing the honors before Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Madden’s widow Virginia, his sister Judy, sons Mike and Joe, their wives, and Madden’s grandsons Jesse and Jack will light the torch as the team honors Madden ahead of Sunday night’s kickoff. Madden died on December 28.

While Madden never coached in Las Vegas, he is an essential figure in franchise history. He coached the Raiders to a 103-32-7 record over 10 seasons as their head coach and led them to the Super Bowl XI title.

The Raiders also added decals with Madden’s initials to their helmets for last Sunday’s win over the Colts.