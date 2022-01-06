Jordan Poyer: We know how special it would be to win AFC East at home

Getty Images

The Bills are guaranteed another trip to the playoffs, but they still have some work to do in the final week of the regular season.

A win over the Jets will make the Bills AFC East champs for the second straight year, which is why quarterback Josh Allen believes there will be “no letdown” from the team this weekend. They haven’t won the division title at home since 1995 and safety Jordan Poyer reflected on how long that’s been while discussing what’s in front of the Bills this Sunday.

“I think one of our coaches was talking earlier about his neighbor, a season-ticket holder for 20 years, and it would be the first time he’s ever seen the Bills win the AFC at home,” Poyer said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “We know how special it would be.”

The Bills beat the Jets 45-17 earlier this season and they’ll be heavy favorites to be celebrating another division crown this Sunday.