Julio Jones back to full practice, Janoris Jenkins sits out

The Titans didn’t have wide receiver Julio Jones in the lineup when they beat the Dolphins last Sunday and he took a step back toward the lineup on Thursday,

Jones missed last weekend while on the COVID-19 reserve list and is also dealing with a hamstring injury that left him limited in Wednesday’s practice. He was a full participant on Thursday, however, and that would seem to leave him on track to help the effort to lock down the top seed in the AFC with a win over the Texans.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) went from limited participation on Wednesday to out of practice Thursday. Defensive lineman Naquan Jones (knee) remained out of practice for the second straight day and tackle David Quessenberry (not injury related) was added to the list.

Left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) was a limited participant for the second straight day. Defensive linemen Denico Autry (knee) and Teair Tart (ankle) were also limited.