Justin Jefferson: We should be in the playoffs right now

Getty Images

The Vikings enter Week 18 at 7-9 and look like they’re on the verge of a coaching change.

Receiver Justin Jefferson has continued to be a bright spot for the team’s offense in his second season, recording 103 catches for 1,509 yards with nine touchdowns. But that hasn’t been enough to elevate Minnesota to the upper echelon of teams in the NFC.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jefferson expressed some disappointment for how the season has turned out, saying he feels the club underachieved.

“We should be in the playoffs right now,” Jefferson said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We should have one of the best records in the league.”

The Vikings also finished 7-9 in 2020 and Jefferson — who won the CFP National Championship with LSU for the 2019 season — isn’t a fan of the losing.

“It should motivate everybody to be better and come back next year with a better mindset,” Jefferson said.

The Vikings will try to finish 8-9 with a victory over the Bears on Sunday.