Kyle Pitts returns to limited practice Thursday

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts returned to practice Thursday. His hamstring injury limited him.

Pitts missed Wednesday’s session.

He injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Bills and played only 27 of 53 snaps.

Pitts has 1,018 yards this season, giving him a chance to set the NFL’s rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end. Mike Ditka had 1,076 yards in 1961.

Running back Qadree Ollison (quadriceps) also returned to a limited practice after missing Wednesday, and rookie receiver Frank Darby (shoulder) remained limited.

Offensive guard Jalen Mayfield (back), running back Cordarrelle Patterson (not injury related/rest) and tight end Lee Smith (not injury related/rest) were added to the practice report as non-participants.