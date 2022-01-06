Lamar Jackson did not practice on Thursday

Getty Images

It’s looking more and more like Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has taken his last live snap of the regular season.

The 2019 MVP did not practice again on Thursday with his ankle injury, making it unlikely that he starts against the Steelers on Sunday.

Jackson has practiced only once since suffering the ankle injury in Baltimore’s loss to Cleveland in Week 14. Jackson was on the field last Wednesday but was moving around with a noticeable limp.

Jackson’s completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is on the injury report with an illness, but was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) and guard Ben Cleveland (head) were both added to Thursday’s injury report as non-participants.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) and edge rusher Dave Oweh (foot) did not practice.

Offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) was limited after he didn’t practice on Wednesday. Guard Ben Powers (foot) remained limited. Center Bradley Bozeman (illness) was still full.

Running back Devonta Freeman, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, and nose tackle Brandon Williams all received a Thursday rest day.