Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

A pair of Eagles offensive linemen are listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

Right tackle Lane Johnson missed practice all week with a knee injury and left guard Landon Dickerson has been sidelined by a thumb injury. With the Eagles ensured a playoff spot regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s game, questionable might be closer to doubtful for a pair of players that the Eagles want to have for Wild Card weekend.

Running back Miles Sanders has been ruled out for the second straight week. He has a broken bone in his hand and the hope is he’ll be back for the playoffs.

The Eagles also have 12 players on the COVID-19 reserve list heading into the final weekend of the regular season, including center Jason Kelce and right guard Nate Herbig.