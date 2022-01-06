Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari did “great work” at practice, Packers discuss playing him Sunday

Getty Images

The Packers may finally get left tackle David Bakhtiari back on the field on Sunday.

He has already returned to the practice field, more than a year after suffering a torn ACL, and coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari looked excellent.

“Dave had great work yesterday,” LaFleur said today.

LaFleur said the plan is for Bakhtiari to work only on his conditioning today and then practice with the offense again tomorrow, and that Bakhtiari playing in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Lions is “part of the discussion.”

The Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye week that comes with it, which means that if they want to, they could give Bakhtiari another couple weeks before he faces live game action in the playoffs. But they may want to let him shake off some rust on Sunday against the Lions in a game that doesn’t really mean anything, just so he can be more confident heading into the postseason.

Either way, it’s remarkable that the Packers’ great offense may even get better in the postseason, with the addition of one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.