Michigan safety Daxton Hill declares for 2022 NFL draft

Getty Images

Safety Daxton Hill has become the latest Michigan player to declare for the 2022 NFL draft. He announced his departure Thursday.

Hill joins pass rusher David Ojabo, defensive tackle Chris Hinton, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and receiver Daylen Baldwin among Wolverines headed to the NFL.

Hill ranked second on the team with 70 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Conference coaches voted Hill first-team All-Big Ten.

Hill is expected to be one of the top safeties drafted this spring.