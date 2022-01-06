Orlando Brown likely to play, Clyde Edwards-Helaire unlikely to play for Chiefs Saturday

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ offense won’t be quite at full strength on Saturday against the Broncos, but it will be closer to full strength than it was last week.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said today that left tackle Orlando Brown has a good chance to play on Saturday, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice today and most likely will miss Saturday’s game.

Brown missed last week’s game against the Bengals after suffering a calf injury in pregame warmups. Edwards-Helaire missed that game with a shoulder injury and doesn’t appear to be good to go yet.

Reid also said rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, a fourth-round pick who barely played this season and has been on injured reserve for the last three months, has a good shot of being healthy enough to play in the postseason.