Panthers place Stephon Gilmore on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed last week’s game with a groin injury and did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

But now his availability for Sunday’s season finale is even more in question.

Carolina has placed Gilmore on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

Gilmore has appeared in eight games for the Panthers this season with three starts. He picked off a pair of passes and made 16 tackles after coming over from New England in a midseason trade.

The Panthers have also placed rookie receiver Shi Smith on the COOVID-19 list after he was held out of Wednesday’s practice with an illness. He’s recorded six catches for 104 yards this season in six games.

Carolina will finish 2021 against Tampa Bay on Sunday.