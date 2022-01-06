Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby out for Week 18

Getty Images

As the Broncos get ready to end their season against the Chiefs on Saturday, they won’t have their top two corners available for the contest.

Denver ruled out Pat Surtain II (calf) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) for Week 18.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters in his Thursday press conference that Surtain is dealing with a pair of calf injuries — one in each leg.

“He probably would miss two to three games,” Fangio said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website.

Surtain has been one of the league’s best rookie defenders. He finished the 2021 season with four interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 16 games.

Defensive end Shelby Harris (illness) and cornerback Nate Hairston (illness) are questionable for Saturday’s contest. And Fangio added it’s unlikely that linebacker Kenny Young will clear concussion protocol in time for the game.