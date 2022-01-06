Pete Carroll: Adrian Peterson would be a great coach, he and I have talked about it

Getty Images

Given how little he has played this season, it would be easy to forget that Adrian Peterson is still playing running back in the NFL, a couple months before his 37th birthday. But some day Peterson will retire, and when he does, coaching could be next.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says that Peterson (who has appeared in just one game for the Seahawks) would be an excellent coach and the two of them talked about it.

“I did have a conversation,” with Peterson about coaching, Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. But Carroll added that Peterson “wants to play.”

If Peterson does turn to coaching, Carroll has no doubt he would succeed.

“There are a lot of things that he can do in the world, he doesn’t have to be a ball coach, but he certainly would have a chance to be a great one,” Carroll said.

Peterson has not played well this year in his limited opportunities with the Seahawks and Titans, and it’s easy to envision this being his final NFL season. At least as a player. Perhaps his next NFL season will be on a coaching staff.