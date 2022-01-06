Raiders put Marquel Lee on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Raiders are set to be without a core special teams player for Sunday night’s game against the Chargers.

Linebacker Marquel Lee has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. He joins defensive tackle Kendal Vickers as the only Raiders players on that list.

Lee has played on 80 percent of the team’s special teams snaps this season despite missing five of the team’s games. He has been credited with 11 tackles in his 11 appearances.

Lee also played for the Raiders from 2017-to-2019. He was out for the entire 2020 season after being cut by the Raiders and spent the offseason with the Bills before returning to the team in September.