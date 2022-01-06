Ravens place Nick Boyle, Patrick Ricard on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens announced they placed tight end Nick Boyle and fullback Patrick Ricard on reserve/COVID-19 on Thursday.

The team then subsequently placed Ricard on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Ricard returned from a three-game absence last week to play against the Rams. He played 28 offensive snaps.

Boyle missed the first nine games while rehabbing his knee injury from last season. He played two games, missed two games and had played the past three.

He made his first catch of the season Sunday for 2 yards.

The Ravens also announced running back Justice Hill and safety Ar'Darius Washington both came off the COVID-19 list but revert to injured reserve.