Report: Baker Mayfield may ask to be traded

The Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield have been on a collision course for weeks, if not months. The collision may indeed happen this offseason.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that, if Mayfield “doesn’t get assurances that things will change next season,” the quarterback will “consider asking to be traded.”

The primary change he seeks relates to the offense and its various philosophies. At the heart of the rift is Mayfield’s relationship with coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield has one year left on his rookie deal, at a salary of $18.858 million. The two sides have not had significant (if any) talks on an extension.

Frankly, the Browns may decide to trade him without him even asking for it. He hasn’t played well on a sufficiently consistent basis. And even though a left shoulder injury provides an obvious explanation/excuse for his regression in 2021, he deserves full blame for the injury. It happened when he decided to go make a tackle after throwing an interception.

The Browns would be wise to consider their options. Mayfield has said enough publicly this season, and enough has been reported regarding his thoughts and beliefs, to justify a conclusion that Mayfield is, at times, a pain in the butt for the organization. From Mayfield’s perspective, his frustration could be rooted in lingering dysfunction within the franchise. Although they made it to the playoffs last year and won a wild-card game, Mayfield’s career began with Hue Jackson and continued with Freddie Kitchens as the head coaches of the team. While it may be better with Stefanski, it still may be a long way from where it needs to be.

On Monday night, Mayfield witnessed a memorable sendoff for Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Mayfield is smart enough to realize that’s likely never going to happen for him in Cleveland. If that’s ever going to become his football destiny, he’ll need to go elsewhere to make it.

And if the Browns want to turn the page on the Mayfield era, they likely won’t experience much pushback from the fan base. Mayfield’s prickly side has emerged just enough this season to make it easier for fans to welcome the possibility of a new quarterback for a team that otherwise has plenty of solid pieces in place to contend.

It may come down to who makes the first move. Does Mayfield ask to be traded before the Browns can decide to find an upgrade? Do the Browns start exploring for a better player at the position as a preemptive strike against Mayfield asking to be shipped elsewhere? However it plays out, it should shock no one if Mayfield has a new home city in 2022.

  1. I would love to see Ben sign with the Browns for one year. Beat Pittsburgh twice, win the division, and win a Super Bowl.

  2. He is terminally short and will always have passes knocked down or tipped into INTs.

  4. Baker needs to go, but Stefanski needs some major work as well. He regressed massively this year. Baker played poorly no doubt because of the injury, but Stefanski put the team in stupid situation after stupid situation.

    You have nick chubb and you decide to throw 36 times a game???

  5. Add yet another name to that XXXXXXL jersey with all the great Browns’ “quarterbacks.”

  7. What exactly does Mayfield want….to throw the ball on every play? They are already throwing it more than they should. Chubb is the best offensive player they had. He should get twice as many carries. He also doesn’t turn the ball over….unlike Mayfield who does it regularly.

  9. I can thing of 9 cities that would welcome Baker. They’re all in the Canadian Football League.

  10. I refuse to believe that if Mayfield is healthy he couldn’t be as good (or even slightly better) than Tannehill. Cleveland has a great running game and pretty solid defense as well.

    This is all on Stefanski for completely blundering Mayfield’s injury.

  11. If anyone should be requiring assurances that changes will be made it should be the Browns, Mayfield is an interception machine

  13. Longest tenured QB since Bernie Kosar in 30 years and he can’t even make it to a second contract. That pretty much tells you all you need to know about the Browns.

  14. More than one player has questioned the play calling this year, and so have the fans. Stefanski, and the coaching staff, has drawn criticism for a lack of adjustments, not using the running game, and not being able to design a consistent offense that makes the most of what the team has got, which is what he was hired for. I’m not sure if he’s just too stubborn to make changes, is too busy doing Head Coach stuff to work with offense, or too busy doing offense stuff and not enough HC stuff, but it’s got me thinking there are problems with the coaching, not the players.

  16. Denver. Miami. Houston. Carolina. Washington. Pittsburgh. Atlanta. Detroit. He’d be an upgrade in any of those situations, hold a spot until they get a real QB. Tyrod Taylor v.2.,.

  17. Why would you speculate that a send off would most likely never happen in Cleveland? To even get a send off like that, you have to win. And not just win, but win a lot. By the way, it did happen in Cleveland. With Bernie Kosar.

  19. Daniel Jones for Baker. Straight up. Two guys that need a reset and neither going to win a super bowl.

  21. Mayfield has some nerve asking to be traded considering his performance and attitude. At the same time, Stefanski’s offense is extremely bland and predictable, and he should not have let Baker play while injured this season, since that clearly contributed to his poor play.

  22. the #1 quality in a franchise QB: Do you make those around you better. All the great ones do it, can you win with mediocre talent around you? hes had LOADED squads and squandered it. Hes had his opportunity, time to move on.

  23. Baker to the Packers, A-A-Ron to the 49ers. Kirk Cousins to the Browns. Vikings start the rebuild with and draft their potential Franchise QB.

  25. A short QB did well in New Orleans. Gotta cut out those silly commercials though. Maybe he would do well in the Saints system. Geaux Saints!

  26. Here is a blockbuster deal…Trade him to Miami for Tua then both would have an opportunity to say they were worthy of where they were taken.There situations are similar…

  28. Sure he will …. Just like Tua was headed to Denver and Watson was headed to Philly.

  30. Honestly I can’t wait to see his commercial when he puts his ‘house’ up for sale. That will be funny.

  31. A straight up swap of Mayfield for Cousins makes sense for both teams. Cousins knows Stefanski’s system and is an upgrade from Mayfield. Mayfield is on the last year of his cheap rookie deal and would save some cap room for the Vikings to fix their Defense. If Mayfield lays an egg in 2022, the Vikes simply let him become a free agent after the 2022 season and draft their QB of the future in the QB rich 2023 draft. If he realizes his potential, the Vikings sign him to a long term contract after the 2022 season.

  32. Why not rest up your broken arm and labrum, have Cleveland draft a WR, and come back stronger with a top 5 running game? The grass is not always greener, for both Baker and the Browns and their past QB carousel. The Broncos would be his best option with their defense and running game

  33. What the Browns will one in terms of draft pick compensation will be too much for nearly all the teams in the NFL.

    So where does that leave Baker’s trade value?

    I would see him getting traded either for a player of comprable value. He’ll then be a backup or a secondary pawn in competition for a starting job. Houston comes to mind.

  35. The day after he is traded, the stadium will have a new “2022 -The Race for the 1st draft Pick!” sign hanging. Luckily they have 10 or so already made up, so it won’t cost them much. Just a change of year.

  36. Cleveland is killing this guy. 9 sacks in one game will take it’s toll. Upgrade your line already.

  37. I have mixed feelings. At times, his “I’ll plant an OU flag at OSU Stadium” moxy has given the Browns a feeling of competitiveness that pulled them from decades of losing. You saw iyt when he responded to the OBJ exodus with a huge game. At other times, he seems immature.

    Baker to the Steelers? He’s no Big Ben,, but he’s a lot better than Mason Rudolph and knows the division.

  38. Simply put, Mayfield is better doing tv commercials then being an NFL starting QB. A very solid back up for some team though.

  39. Baker Mayfield has lost his ever loving mind. NO ONE would give up a high draft pick for Mayfield right now, the dude has been terrible all year literally ranking 31st of 32 ranked starting QBs via PFF. Mayfield has zero leverage. With no one wanting to give up anything of value/consequence for Mayfield I don’t see CLV just trading Mayfield for the sake of trading him until they can find a better option at the QB position. The Browns have surrounded Mayfield with ELITE level talent at WR, RB and one of the top 2-3 OL”s in the NFL and dude STILL sucks and fell on his face again this season. Mayfield needs to wake up and realize he has little value right now and needs a very strong bounce back season before he’s in position to be making demands.

  40. Some form of Baker and picks for Deshaun Watson has to happen this offseason. Right?

  41. Who would trade for an overrated, small 1st rd disappointment who will want a large contract?

    Why?

    Just draft a QB. He’s at best a 1B type of a QB or a back up. He’s never been that good and needs an all world run game to be able to function for playaction.

  42. If only there were another NFL franchise angling to acquire a loudmouth, arrogant, 6′-1″ inaccurate quarterback. What do do?

  43. @VisionTim the line was NOT the problem as much as the injuries. They had (3) top-20 linemen as starters. They had the No. 1 ranked line last year with the same group of five linemen. Two of their best were injured this year, so depth was an issue.

  44. Does Baker believe he will eventually dance in front of Stefanski the way he danced in front of Hue Jackson?

