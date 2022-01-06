Ron Rivera: Joe Judge’s comments interesting, but won’t impact game for the most part

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge’s well-publicized 11-minute rant after his team was dominated by the Bears last Sunday included what many people saw as a dig against the Washington Football Team.

Judge said the Giants are not “some clown show organization” after noting that the team is not having fistfights on the sideline, which is something that happened on the Washington sideline in their Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Judge said later that he wasn’t referring to the NFC East team specificially, but the comments did catch the ear of Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

“Honestly I just find it interesting and I have no response to that,’’ Rivera said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “To me the important thing is we play on Sunday more so than anything else and I’m more concerned with getting ready to play a football game as opposed to anything else. . . . One thing I tell our guys is, ‘Let’s pay attention to what’s important and not what’s interesting.’ To me, that’s an interesting comment, it really is. It really isn’t going to impact what’s going to happen on Sunday, for the most part.”

The final part of Rivera’s response suggests there may be some mention of the comments before Washington tries to extend the Giants’ losing streak to six games on Sunday night.