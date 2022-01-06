Russell Wilson: My goal is to win more Super Bowls and plan is to win them in Seattle

Getty Images

Russell Wilson‘s future already has become a hot topic, and he has done nothing to quiet the talk.

Only last week, before the Seahawks’ final home game, the quarterback said, “I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle). But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

A few days after that came a report of a “league-wide feeling” that Wilson and coach Pete Carroll will not be together again next season.

So Wilson was asked specifically Thursday why he hasn’t closed on the door on talk of his departure after this season.

“My goal is to win more Super Bowls, and my plan is to win them here,” Wilson said. “It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

Wilson has a no-trade clause. His agent, Mark Rodgers, said last year, after Wilson publicly aired his grievances, that the quarterback wanted to remain in Seattle but would waive his no-trade clause for the Raiders, Bears, Cowboys or Saints.

“I think first of all when it comes to a no-trade clause in sports, the main reason is so teams can’t trade somebody to anywhere,” Wilson said Thursday. “That’s the No. 1 reason, right, because in sports you could wake up the next morning, and you’re gone somewhere else.”

Wilson ended his Thursday availability by reiterating he wants to stay in Seattle.

“We’ve always thought I would be here,” Wilson said. “That’s been always my goal — to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.”

The Seahawks will have their first losing season with Wilson as their quarterback, and it marks only the second time in the past 10 seasons Seattle has not finished with double-digit wins.

Wilson, 33, has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games.