Saquon Barkley on Joe Judge: This place is going in the right direction

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge’s lengthy postgame comments last Sunday about how he has the team making progress despite a 10-22 record to this point in his tenure have drawn a variety of reactions from around the league.

Running back Saquon Barkley got his chance to weigh in on his head coach’s thoughts when he spoke to reporters on Thursday and he said that he shares Judges feelings that the continued losing doesn’t mean the Giants are a “clown show.”

“He said things he felt and he believes in and that a lot of players in the locker room believe in too. . . . This place is going in the right direction,” Barkley said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “It may not look that way now from the outside, but internally we know what we have here.”

Barkley had one of the few recent tangible signs of progress for the Giants last week when he topped 100 rushing yards for the first time since Week 16 of the 2019 season. Getting production from Barkley at the level he was at in his first couple of years would be something for the Giants to build on in 2022 whether Judge or someone else is doing the coaching on the sideline and the pontificating at the podium.