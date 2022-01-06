Steelers put Diontae Johnson, Kendrick Green on COVID reserve list

Getty Images

The Steelers are set to be without wide receiver Diontae Johnson for their season finale against the Ravens.

Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. Center Kendrick Green has also been added to the list and cornerback Joe Haden landed on it Wednesday, so the Steelers are currently without three players due to COVID.

Johnson leads the Steelers with 100 catches, 1,110 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns this season. That’s a lot of production to lose from the passing game against a Ravens secondary that’s given up the most passing yards in the league this year.

Green started the first 15 games of the season, but was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer for the Week 17 win over the Browns.