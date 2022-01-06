Tom Brady poised to break Drew Brees’ single-season completions record on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 6, 2022, 11:59 AM EST
NFL: NOV 08 Saints at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to add another NFL record to his collection.

If Brady completes at least 16 passes in Sunday’s regular-season finale, he’ll have a new NFL record for completions in a season.

The current record is 471 completions in a season, set by Drew Brees in 2016. Brady has 456 so far this season. Considering that Brady has completed more than 16 passes in all 16 games this season, it’s highly likely that he’ll break Brees’ record on Sunday.

Brees, of course, set his record in a 16-game season, and Brady is poised to break it in the 17th game of this season, so Brees’ record is arguably more impressive. Brady would need 45 completions on Sunday, bringing his total to 501 completions on the season, to have a better completions-per-game average this season than Brees had in 2016. Brady has never completed 45 passes in a game in his career, so it’s probably safe to say he’s not going to do that on Sunday.

Although Brady has led the NFL in many statistical categories through the years, he 2021 season will be the first time in Brady’s career that he has led the NFL in completions.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Tom Brady poised to break Drew Brees’ single-season completions record on Sunday

  1. The dilution of stats continues… This is why young people don’t respect the history of the game.

    It’s two hand touch football anymore.

  3. Brees never played a game where zero points were scored by his team. Tom Brady has 3. The last one against The Saints where he came up with a goose egg. So I guess that’s another record of Brees that he broke.

  4. BigAlHeBDMan says:
    January 6, 2022 at 12:22 pm
    Brees never played a game where zero points were scored by his team. Tom Brady has 3. The last one against The Saints where he came up with a goose egg. So I guess that’s another record of Brees that he broke.

    ——

    Brees never played in 10 SBs and won 7 of them either….

  5. I don’t understand how this a dilution of stats or an asterisk record. Yeah it’s 17 games, so it’s not quite the same, but I have a feeling if Rodgers set this record or if Brees were still playing and broke his own record, the reaction in this thread would be quite different.

  6. His team will probably be down by two scores again so he will be throwing a bunch.

  7. All this “Single season records are broken or going to be broken!” business is sad. When it takes guys an extra game or in some cases and extra 3 to top 14 game season records, it isn’t impressive. Goes for Brady, and everyone else this year.

    Soon it will be 18 game seasons and people raving at how records are falling. Big whoop.

  9. Tom Brady poised; those three words do not belong together.
    Drew Brees, always a professional. Forever #9

  10. Arians on the sideline: “AB, get your butt back in the game, Tom needs this record! I know we’re losing to the Jets right now, but we need to get Tommy Boy this record!”

  11. nhpats2011 says:
    January 6, 2022 at 12:30 pm
    BigAlHeBDMan says:
    January 6, 2022 at 12:22 pm
    Brees never played a game where zero points were scored by his team. Tom Brady has 3. The last one against The Saints where he came up with a goose egg. So I guess that’s another record of Brees that he broke.

    ——

    Brees never played in 10 SBs and won 7 of them either….

    Brees also never played a home game in the rain or wind or cold or heat. But he did play 9 games a year 8 home 1 road (atl) in perfect conditions.

    Notice how 2 of the top 3 QBs in passing yards and Tds are done QBs.

    If you don’t think that helps passing stats your crazy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.