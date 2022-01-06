Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson questionable with illness

Getty Images

The Cowboys have placed linebacker Micah Parsons, left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown on the COVID-19 list this week. They will not play Saturday night against the Eagles.

The Cowboys added cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness) and safety Donovan Wilson (illness) to the practice report Thursday and list them as questionable. Diggs and Wilson do not feel well but tested negative for COVID-19.

Running back Tony Pollard (foot) and safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring) also are questionable.

The Cowboys did not practice Thursday, but they estimated Diggs and Wilson as non-participants and Pollard and Kearse as limited.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was listed as a full participant all week and has no designation.

The illnesses and injuries might limit who the Cowboys can sit out of Saturday’s game. The NFC East champions have little to play for against the Eagles since they need both the Rams and the Cardinals to lose to move into the No. 3 seed and the Cardinals, Rams and Bucs to lose to move up to No. 2. Those scenarios also include a Cowboys’ win, but they will play their game without knowing the results of the other games.