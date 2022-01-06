Tyron Smith tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

After placing rookie linebacker Micah Parsons on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, the Cowboys have another high-profile player entering the virus protocols.

According to NFL Media, left tackle Tyron Smith has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Smith was unlikely to play in Saturday’s game against the Eagles regardless, as the Cowboys have already wrapped up the NFC East. Smith has missed several games this season due to injury, but was on the field for all of Dallas’ offensive snaps in last week’s loss to Arizona.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, there are several Cowboys players feeling under the weather on Thursday. That means there could be several more positive COVID-19 tests before the day is out.

If there’s any silver lining, neither Dallas nor Philadelphia have much to play for on Saturday with their statuses as division winner and Will Card entrant already established. And positive tests now likely mean players will be back in time for next week’s postseason contest.