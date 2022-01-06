USFL’s initial head coaches include Todd Haley, Mike Riley, Kevin Sumlin

Getty Images

The reborn USFL is scheduled to get underway this spring with eight teams and the league announced the head coaches for four of those teams on Thursday.

Former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley and former Chargers head coach Mike Riley are part of the group. Haley is going to coach the Tampa Bay Bandits while Riley will be running the New Jersey Generals.

Haley was 19-26 over parts of three seasons with the Chiefs and went on to be the offensive coordinator of the Steelers and Browns. He was fired in Cleveland along with head coach Hue Jackson during the 2018 season.

Riley was 14-34 with the Chargers from 1999 through 2001. He went on to head coaching jobs at Oregon State and Nebraska before returning to pro football with the AAF and XFL.

Former Texas A&M, Arizona, and Houston head coach Kevin Sumlin will coach the Houston Gamblers while former NFL Europe and CFL coach Bart Andrus will head up the Philadelphia Stars.