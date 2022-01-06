Zach Cunningham admits beating Texans will mean more

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans cut linebacker Zach Cunningham on Dec. 8. The Titans claimed him the next day.

He will start his fourth consecutive game for Tennessee on Sunday against his former team with a chance for the Titans to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Cunningham can’t wait.

“Obviously, it’s going to mean more for me, being able to clinch it going against the team that I just recently, as of a month ago, played well,” Cunningham said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “It’s definitely going to mean more for me.”

The Texans signed Cunningham to a four-year, $58 million extension on Aug. 30, 2020. They cut him 16 months later after multiple disciplinary issues that reportedly included habitual tardiness.

He came out the better for it after the Titans claimed him.

“I had a lot of good experiences in Houston,” Cunningham said. “I had a lot of good people – coaches and players. Overall, I had a great time while I was there. I was blessed with the opportunity I was given, but I’m just trying to take full advantage of where I’m at now. I hadn’t really given too much thought to it. I’m just trying to go out there and do what I can to help the team win. That was my same process when I was at the Texans.

“It’s been a blessing for me (to come to Tennessee), being put in that position. That’s something I want to take full advantage of and do what I can for the team and help the team win.”

Cunningham has 16 tackles in three games with the Titans.