Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari questionable; Jaire Alexander won’t play

The Packers have designs on playing their starters on Sunday against the Lions, but running back Aaron Jones may not be able to play.

Jones was limited in practice by a knee injury for the third straight day on Friday. He has been listed as questionable for the regular season finale and will have two weeks to heal up before the divisional round of the playoffs.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he may have a better chance of playing. Bakhtiari has not played a snap this season and the Packers have talked about wanting to knock some rust off before the postseason.

That was also the hope for cornerback Jaire Alexander, who returned from the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday and has not played in a game since hurting his shoulder in Week Four. He’s been ruled out along with defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness), however. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (elbow) rounds out the list of questionable players.