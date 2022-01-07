Aaron Rodgers pokes fun at “report” of Super Bowl boycott

Well, we didn’t have to wait for Tuesday afternoon for Aaron Rodgers to respond to the claim that he’ll boycott the Super Bowl over the NFL’s COVID protocol.
Rodgers, retweeting the @BackAftaThis clip of Boomer Esiason suggesting that a trusted source has told him that Rodgers would take a stand by sitting out the Super Bowl over the NFL’s approach to the pandemic, laughed it all off with emojis and a variety of hashtags, including #dumbestfuckingstoryever.
Esiason’s co-host, Gregg Giannotti, added a second clip that shows the two hosts reaching a conclusion that it was some sort of a prank.
The original clip from @BackAftaThis should have included that part, frankly. However, when choosing to engage in real-time vetting of potentially phony tips during a live radio show, there’s a chance that some in the audience won’t hear the part where, after expressing confidence in the accuracy of the information, the hosts come to the conclusion that it was all a hoax. That’s why it always make sense to run tidbits like this through the crap filter before the show, not during it.