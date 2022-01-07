Andy Dalton will start season finale for Bears

Getty Images

Justin Fields‘ rookie season is over. He will end the year on the Bears’ COVID-19 reserve list.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Andy Dalton will start for the Bears in their season finale, with Nick Foles serving as the backup.

Dalton was a full participant in Friday’s practice after popping up on Thursday’s practice report with a groin injury.

Fields has not started since Week 15. He injured his ankle against the Vikings, leaving Foles to start Week 16 and Dalton in Week 17.

Fields was expected to start Sunday until he tested positive for the virus Thursday.

He ends with 10 starts and 12 overall appearances. Fields was 159-of-270 for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears were 2-8 in Fields’ starts.

The Bears ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) for Sunday’s game against the Vikings and list linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and defensive back Duke Shelley (heel) as questionable.