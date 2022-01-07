Antonio Brown clears waivers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers got rid of Antonio Brown, and the other 31 teams didn’t want him, either.

Brown cleared waivers today, as was widely expected.

That doesn’t necessarily mean no other team would be interested in his services. It’s possible that some team might sign Brown for the playoffs, but that team would surely want both to make sure his ankle is healthy enough to play and that he’s mentally ready to play.

Brown is now an unrestricted free agent. It’s an open question whether he’ll be a free agent forever. At age 33 he’s getting old for an NFL wide receiver, but he played well when healthy this season. Based purely on his on-field talents, he could still help an NFL team.

Unfortunately, it’s never been about Brown’s on-field talents. His propensity for causing trouble off the field and burning bridges around the NFL makes it possible that he has played his last game.