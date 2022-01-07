Antonio Brown: Tom Brady is my “friend” because “I’m a good football player”

Getty Images

Anyone with any real common sense knew that Tom Brady took Antonio Brown under his wing (and into his home) last year not because Brady felt like emulating Mother Teresa, but because Brady wanted to win another mutherf–kin’ Super Bowl. Brown knew the drill, too.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown told The Full Send Podcast, via Kimberley Martin of ESPN.com. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football.”

Brown made it clear that coach Bruce Arians definitely is not one of Brown’s friends.

“Imagine the guy who you think has your back, who you flew here with to do a mission, and and they know your situation, and you get there and you’re battling with him, he tells you to get the fuck out of there?” Brown said. “I’m an alpha male. If you discriminate on my public image and my name, at that point it’s fuck you too professionally.”

Brown also contends that Brady is the de facto G.M. of the team, and that Brown’s agent basically negotiated his deal with Brady.

Thus, while Brown is currently gone from the Bucs, he won’t be forgotten. And he won’t be forgetting the things that happened while he was there.