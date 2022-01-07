Bill O’Brien set to interview with Jaguars next week

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ interest in former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is great enough that they’ll be bringing him in for an interview.

John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports that O’Brien will interview for Jacksonville’s head coaching vacancy next week. O’Brien is currently Alabama’s offensive coordinator and will coach in Monday’s national title game before turning his attention toward a conversation with the Jaguars.

O’Brien was 52-48 in the regular stadium and 2-4 in four trips to the postseason while coaching the Texans. He was fired early in the 2020 season and joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama this year.

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is also expected to interview with the team next week and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is reportedly meeting with them on Friday. Doug Peterson, Jim Caldwell, and Todd Bowles have already spoken with Jacksonville, whose decision to keep General Manager Trent Baalke has added another layer of intrigue to their coaching search.