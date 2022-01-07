Bobby Wagner ruled out for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner expressed optimism about remaining with the team for the 2022 season this week, but that’s not a sure thing at this point and that may mean his final game with the team came in Week 17.

Wagner hurt his knee in that game and he will not play against the Cardinals this weekend as a result. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Wagner avoid severe damage to the knee, but it is obviously enough to keep him from pushing it in a game that doesn’t mean much for Seattle.

Wagner had a career-high 170 tackles this season. He also had an interception, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Cornerback John Reid (concussion) and tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) are also out. Tight end Will Dissly (heel), guard Gabe Jackson (knee), and linebacker Carlos Dunlap (ankle) are listed as questionable.