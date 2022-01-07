Boomer Esiason has a source who says Aaron Rodgers will threaten Super Bowl boycott

Posted by Mike Florio on January 7, 2022, 3:46 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Hub Arkush may have some company in the Aaron Rodgers “absolute bum” category. (I’ve been there for about a decade. You get used to it.)

Via the @BackAftaThis Twitter account, Boomer Esiason shared this morning on his WFAN radio show a text from a source who claims that Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl (the Packers would first have to make it, of course) if the NFL doesn’t eliminate some of the COVID protocols. Rodgers particularly doesn’t like the rule that compels testing of asymptomatic players.

Currently, all unvaccinated players (like Rodgers) are tested daily, regardless of symptoms. Rodgers continues to experience a 90-day “testing holiday” after his positive diagnosis in November. His daily testing window reopens two days after the NFC Championship, if the Packers are still alive.

Esiason didn’t name his source. His co-host, Greg Gianotti, asked, “Is it someone we should be trusting with their information?”

“I would, yes,” Esiason said.

Although none of this is relevant if the Packers don’t make it to the Super Bowl, the text also points out that Rodgers will threaten not to play in 2022 over the situation. Thus, even if the Packers don’t make it to the Super Bowl, it could be an issue regarding his willingness to keep playing at all.

46 responses to “Boomer Esiason has a source who says Aaron Rodgers will threaten Super Bowl boycott

  3. Thank you for giving us little people a voice Arron, you’re the man! Bring back common sense!

  5. I’m not a huge fan of all the vaccinating either but boycotting the super bowl or next season is just silly. No player in the history of the game has been or is bigger than the game. If Rodgers boycotts the NFL will keep marching forward with or without him.

  7. Man, even more reason to like Rodgers. I love it. Stand for what you believe in. Don’t bow down, Rodgers. I stand with Rodgers. ✊🏻

  8. If true, the NFL will make sure the refs make sure the Packers don’t make the big game.

  11. Don’t worry Aaron. The Packers won’t make the SB with that run defense.

  13. This sounds so ridiculous I wonder if Rodgers is behind these so called sources so he can toy with the media when stories like this come out. This can’t possibly be true.

  14. Rodgers’ arrogance knows no bounds. Before he can boycott a superbowl he has to stop his annual playoff choke job and get there.

  15. What a brat. Instead of being grateful for being paid millions of dollars to throw a ball for a living, we get embarrassing and uncooperative behavior. If I was head coach, I would cut him. No room for divas like this on my team.

  19. Is Rodgers jealous that AB got all the attention this week? If this story is true, it’s a whopper. Wow.

  21. Looks like there will be two Super Bowl venues this year; one for the two teams and another for Aarons ego.

  24. A lot of sources have said a lot of things about Rodgers that have not panned out. Call me skeptical of sources.

  25. That would actually give the NFL/Super Bowl a huge PR boost. NFL wins either way.

  27. Doesn’t matter. He is going to choke in the playoffs before he gets a chance to boycott the Super Bowl, just like he does almost every year.

  28. Most people will believe anything cuz it’s Aaron Rodgers, but I highly doubt he would boycott the Super Bowl. If he wanted to boycott, he would’ve done it before the season.

  31. It was originally mentioned yesterday. They questioned the legitimacy of it today. Boomer also guaranteed the new team name in Washington will be the Admirals. So we shall see if that is true.

  33. He gave a false account of Nagy being told he would be fired last week, so I don’t trust Boomer all that much.

  34. Love that he’s going to boycott something that the NFL and his union agreed upon.

  36. Brady deserves that MVP award more than Rodgers. He’ll prove it again this season. Rodgers won’t have to worry about the super bowl, considering he won’t be there.

  41. He’s boycotted every year but one.. Long after he’s gone the NFL will continue to thrive..

  42. If this is true, Rodgers is just getting dumber by the day. Does NOT matter what Rodgers believes, the NFLPA agreed by a majority with the NFL.
    Rodgers can abide by the rules or quit. The NFL and NFLPA do not exist to please Mr. Rodgers.

  43. Nonsense. The only thing that drives Rodgers these days is winning more Super Bowls to try to stick it to everyone he doesn’t like. He won’t give that chance up over some theoretical principal.

  44. I call this report BS. Will anyone be calling out Esiason after he is proven WRONG? Of course not.

  45. Someone is playing Esiason, perhaps Rodgers himself. I think Rodgers is now in a mission to make as many media people as he can look like fools. Have you noticed that about 90% of ‘reliably sourced’ stories turn out to be wrong lately? This could be a coordinated league wide movement to make the media look stupid.

