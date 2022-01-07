Boomer Esiason has a source who says Aaron Rodgers will threaten Super Bowl boycott

Getty Images

Hub Arkush may have some company in the Aaron Rodgers “absolute bum” category. (I’ve been there for about a decade. You get used to it.)

Via the @BackAftaThis Twitter account, Boomer Esiason shared this morning on his WFAN radio show a text from a source who claims that Rodgers will threaten to boycott the Super Bowl (the Packers would first have to make it, of course) if the NFL doesn’t eliminate some of the COVID protocols. Rodgers particularly doesn’t like the rule that compels testing of asymptomatic players.

Currently, all unvaccinated players (like Rodgers) are tested daily, regardless of symptoms. Rodgers continues to experience a 90-day “testing holiday” after his positive diagnosis in November. His daily testing window reopens two days after the NFC Championship, if the Packers are still alive.

Esiason didn’t name his source. His co-host, Greg Gianotti, asked, “Is it someone we should be trusting with their information?”

“I would, yes,” Esiason said.

Although none of this is relevant if the Packers don’t make it to the Super Bowl, the text also points out that Rodgers will threaten not to play in 2022 over the situation. Thus, even if the Packers don’t make it to the Super Bowl, it could be an issue regarding his willingness to keep playing at all.