Browns place Joe Jackson on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Browns placed defensive end Joe Jackson on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list. He will not play in Sunday’s season finale against the Bengals.

The Browns now have three players on their practice squad COVID-19 reserve list and three from their active roster on the list.

Jackson has played in the Browns’ defensive line rotation, appearing in 12 games.

He has totaled 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

The Browns have only Porter Gustin and Ifeadi Odenigbo behind Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on their depth chart at the position.